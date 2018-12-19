Parson selects Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, a critic, as Missouri’s next treasurer

A Republican lawmaker who regularly butted heads with Gov. Mike Parson is his pick to be Missouri’s next state treasurer.
Parson said during a press conference Wednesday that he will appoint Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick to the post.
Fitzpatrick, a Shell Knob Republican, chairs of one of the most powerful committees in the Missouri legislature, the House Budget Committee. He will replace treasurer Eric Schmitt, who Parson selected last month to replace Josh Hawley as Missouri’s Attorney General.
“I am honored to appoint Scott Fitzpatrick as the next State Treasurer,” Parson said in a statement. “Scott has built his career, as a small business owner and legislator, with a proven track record of being a wise steward and protector of the people’s money.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
After Parson became governor earlier this year, he and Fitzpatrick clashed over Parson’s decision to veto funding for a program aimed at ensuring that critically ill patients suffering from trauma, stroke and heart attacks get to hospitals that can treat them most effectively.
Parson’s administration later appeared to backtrack, saying the state department of health and senior services would simply shift money from other portions of the budget to keep the Time Critical Diagnosis program alive.
At the time, Fitzpatrick said it would be unconstitutional for a state agency to simply reallocate money that the General Assembly designated for a specific purpose.
The House overrode Parson’s veto in September, but it was not taken under consideration by the Senate.
And in August, Fitzpatrick showed interest in investigating several Greitens-era consulting contracts that the Parson administration defended.
The Star’s Jason Hancock contributed to this report
Comments