Kansas House candidate gave false address when he filed to run, court docs say

When Adam Thomas filed to run for the Kansas House 26th District, he was living in a different district, according to court documents released Friday.

Thomas is charged in Johnson County District Court with a felony count of election perjury.

According to an affidavit made public Friday, Thomas filed notice on May 31 with the Kansas Secretary of State that he intended to run for the 26th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives.

The district covers Spring Hill and part of Olathe.

That same day, he filed a voter registration application with the Johnson County Election Office.

On both documents, he listed an address on East 152nd Street in Olathe, according to the affidavit.

He documented that the address had been established by him the day before.

The election form noted that filing a false application can result in criminal prosecution.

On June 11, according to the affidavit, Thomas filed a “statement of substantial interest” form with the secretary of state listing the 152nd Street address.

Then in June, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation after receiving two letters stating that Thomas actually lived at an address on Apache Lane in a different house district.

Investigators contacted the resident of the house on 152nd Street who told them Thomas planned to move into the district but the contract on the house had not finalized by June 1, the affidavit alleges.

The name of the person is redacted in the document.

The resident said he told Thomas that he could use the address for voter registration, that Thomas could stay there, and gave Thomas the garage key code.

He told investigators that Thomas never paid rent for the residence and never slept there, according to the affidavit.

On June 12, a post on the “Adam Thomas for Kansas” Facebook page explained that Thomas’ family had outgrown the home on Apache and in late May entered a purchase agreement to acquire their “forever” home in the 26th District.

The post said they would take possession of the house on July 5. Until then, they were staying at a friend’s home in the 26th District and had forwarded their mail to that address.

But according to the affidavit, the DA’s investigators checked with the U.S. Postal Service and found that as of July 2, no change of address form had been filed by Thomas or anyone else at the Apache Lane address.

And he had not requested a change of address for the East 152nd Street home, the affidavit alleges.

An attorney representing Thomas called the charges “dirty politics.” In his Facebook post, Thomas, who is running as a Republican, said he was the victim of “Chicago-style Democratic politics.”

Thomas is free on bond while the case is pending and is due back in court on Oct. 25.