Kansas House candidate appears in Johnson County court on felony perjury charge

A Kansas legislative candidate made his first court appearance Tuesday in Johnson County after being charged with election perjury.
Adam Thomas, the Republican candidate for the 26th District House seat, was charged earlier this month and released on bond.
During Tuesday’s brief appearance in Johnson County District Court, Thomas was not required to enter a plea. He is next court date was scheduled for Oct. 25.
The charge filed against Thomas is a felony and alleges that on May 31 he submitted a falsified document to state or county election officials.
Michael Kuckelman, an attorney for Thomas, said after the charge was filed that it was “pretty awful politics.”
He said Thomas plans to fight the charge and remain on the ballot for the election in November.
“It’s Kansas dirty politics at its worst,” Kuckelman said.
After the criminal charge was filed against Thomas, a state elections panel ruled that he will remain on the ballot for the seat that represents parts of Olathe and Spring Hill.
