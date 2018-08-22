Kobach once said voter fraud in primary was unclear. In victory, he dismisses it

As uncertainty loomed about the outcome of the GOP primary for governor in the days after the Aug. 7 primary, Kris Kobach said it was unclear how many non-citizens voted in the election.
Back then, the race was too close to call.
But now, a week after securing a 350-vote victory over Gov. Jeff Colyer, Kobach is dismissing concerns that voter fraud could have changed the election’s outcome.
In an Aug. 21 Breitbart column, Kobach writes that his race against Colyer “was the closest in modern history in Kansas.”
But he maintains that “it is highly unlikely that voter fraud changed the outcome,” despite telling The Star during the weeklong post-election feud between him and Colyer when a winner was undecided that it was unclear how many “non-citizens” voted in the Republican primary.
In the column, Kobach uses Kansas as an example of why strict voting measures, such as voter ID and a proof-of-citizenship law, which he describes as being “on hold” in the state, help voters have faith in election results.
“Fortunately, Kansas has the most secure election laws in the country,” Kobach said.
The proof-of-citizenship law that Kobach describes as being on hold was actually struck down by a federal judge back in June.
On Aug. 9, when the election was up in the air, Kobach pointed to that judge’s ruling as a concern over voter fraud in the state.
“It was established at trial that the judge’s preliminary injunction allowed multiple non-citizens to register in Kansas,” Kobach said in an email on Aug. 9. “Her final order undoubtedly had the same effect, but we do not know how many of those non-citizens voted on August 7.”
Asked how the column squares with his earlier statement days after the election, Kobach said Wednesday in an email that the time frame between the judge’s decision and the primary election was key.
“The judge’s decision opened the window for non-citizens to register after her opinion; however, that window has only been open for a few months. It is unlikely that a decisive number of non-citizens were able to register illegally in that short time span,” Kobach said.
The Kansas Republican, who works as the state’s chief election official, has long claimed widespread voter fraud that he has been unable to definitively prove.
His claims have often been rebuked publicly, including in 2016 when he was reportedly a source of President Donald Trump’s incorrect claim that millions voting illegally cost him the popular vote in the presidential election.
Kobach also faced criticism last fall over his unproven claim that voter fraud changed the outcome of a key U.S. Senate election in New Hampshire.
