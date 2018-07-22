Two teens in custody after second string of Prairie Village car burglaries

Prairie Village police took two 15-year-old boys to a juvenile center Sunday after several vehicles were burglarized.
Around 6:39 a.m., officers found multiple vehicles that had been burglarized in the area of the 4800 block of West 77th Terrace. Officers found one suspect in the 7600 block of Juniper Drive and the other in the 6100 block of West 76th Street.
Both teens are from Prairie Village and are awaiting charges of theft from motor vehicle and interference with law enforcement at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, police said.
In a similar case, about 2:40 a.m. Saturday police were called to 76th Terrace and Lamar Avenue and found multiple vehicles had been burglarized. Two men were arrested and are awaiting motor vehicle theft charges.
Police ask anyone with more information to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 81-474-8477.
