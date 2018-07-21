Prairie Village cars burglarized, two teens in custody

Prairie Village police took two Overland Park teens into custody after several cars were broken into early Saturday morning.
Police were called about 2:42 a.m. about a burglary to a vehicle in the area of 76th Terrace and Lamar Avenue. When police arrived they found multiple vehicles had been burglarized.
Police located two suspects in the area, and after investigating the incident further, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, both males, were transported by police to the Johnson County jail where they were held awaiting charges of theft from a motor vehicle.
Police ask that anyone with additional information in this case, contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/642-5151, or the TIPS Hotline, 816/474-8477.
