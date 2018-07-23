Assault allegations at Lowe's, records tampering: Meet Clay County's interim leaders

Three Clay County employees given the task of running the county government in the wake of the administrator’s abrupt resignation last week are causing concern among some citizens following incidents of records tampering and alleged assault.

After Clay County Administrator Dean Brookshier submitted his resignation to the county commission on Wednesday, the commission voted for the three assistant county administrators to take over his duties until the next open commission meeting, according to a county spokesman.

But some citizens, including those who helped lead a recent audit petition for the state to investigate the county’s finances and procedures, don’t believe the interim leadership is right for the job.

“Promoting from within is no real change in leadership,” said Jason Withington, Clay County resident and chief petitioner.

“I hope Clay County includes its citizens in the process, holds public forums and asks us what we want to see in a county administrator. ... Clay County deserves better than those three. Instead of rushing to make a decision, I hope the commission takes the time to get it right and do a national search.”

Laurie Portwood, assistant county administrator for finance and administrative services, was charged with tampering with public documents in 2017 after County Clerk Megan Thompson discovered invoices with the signature of Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte had been physically cut off.

Thompson notified the Sheriff’s Department, which then notified the Missouri Attorney General’s office. That office asked the criminal investigations unit of the Missouri Highway Patrol to look into the incident.

Earlier this year, Portwood reached an agreement with the attorney general to defer prosecution for two years if she agreed to not tamper with other government documents and complete 40 hours of community service. Portwood makes $107,879 a year, according to the Clay County Transparency Portal. She did not respond to a request for comment.

The two other assistant county administrators — Nicole Brown, who oversees public services, and Brad Garrett, who oversees facilities — are tied to an assault investigation of a man at the Liberty Lowe’s in April. The man was one of the leaders of the citizen-led petition for the state to audit the county’s finances and procedures.

Garrett deferred to Brown for comments, and Brown declined to comment.

According to documents provided to the Star, Clay County is paying nearly $400 an hour for two different law firms to represent Brown and Garrett over the Lowe’s incident. The documents say that Brown is not the target of the investigation, but a witness, and also say that Garrett was engaged in the performance of his work duties at the time of the event, which according to police records, occurred on a Friday evening.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the Liberty Police Department.

Brown and Garrett each make $86,133.32 annually.

A county spokesperson said in an email there were no details yet on a search to fill the administrator’s position.

“The county is prepared for administrative operations and all public services to move forward without disruption to citizens or office holders,” he said.

“The assistant county administrators have been integrally involved in high-level matters per their areas of authority, and this unanimous vote indicates their ability to continue their work despite the resignation.”