Weeks after citizen audit petition, Clay County administrator Dean Brookshier resigns

Clay County Administrator Dean Brookshier gave commissioners his resignation during an executive session Wednesday at the courthouse in Liberty.

It is unclear why Brookshier resigned. He could not be reached for comment.

The resignation is effective immediately. It is unclear who will take over Brookshier’s duties in the interim. As county administrator and chief budget officer, Brookshier was the highest paid county employee, making $157,290 annually. He was hired by the county in 2011.

The county released a statement, saying: “The Commission accepts Mr. Brookshier’s resignation and is thankful for his many years of service to Clay County.”

According to the separation and release agreement between Brookshier and the county, he will receive a severance of 15 months of salary equal to $196,612.65, and his health benefits will also continue for 15 months. The county is also paying out 480 hours of unused vacation and a portion of his unused sick time, totaling $44,376.08.

Additionally, the agreement includes a clause saying that the county will guard him against “any tort, professional liability claim or demand, crime, or other legal action” from his time as administrator. Only two of the three commissioners, Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway, signed the agreement with Brookshier. Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte did not. The commissioners could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, Clay County citizens collected enough signatures to give to the state auditor’s office to request an audit of county government. Citizens were seeking the audit because of alleged record tampering, retaliation and misappropriation of county funds.

Brookshier was previously the administrator for the City of Chillicothe. According to a 2011 article in the Chillicothe News, Brookshier was asked to resign that position by the city council. He also previously served as the deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo.