Meet the Democrats running for Kansas governor

Voters in the Aug. 7 Democratic primary will choose from a field that includes Carl Brewer, Laura Kelly and Josh Svaty.

Brewer says his experience as mayor of Wichita enables him to work with people and lead a polarized state.

Kelly, a state senator, says her inside experience in Topeka will make her governor of Kansas.

Svaty is banking on extensive outreach in rural areas to power him to a win in the primary.

Also on the ballot: Arden Andersen and Jack Bergeson

Next week: the Republican candidates