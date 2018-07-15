Meet the Democrats running for Kansas governor

Voters in the Aug. 7 Democratic primary will choose from a field that includes Carl Brewer, Laura Kelly and Josh Svaty.
Brewer says his experience as mayor of Wichita enables him to work with people and lead a polarized state.
Kelly, a state senator, says her inside experience in Topeka will make her governor of Kansas.
Svaty is banking on extensive outreach in rural areas to power him to a win in the primary.
Also on the ballot: Arden Andersen and Jack Bergeson
Next week: the Republican candidates
