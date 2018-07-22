Meet the top Republican candidates for Kansas governor

Voters in the Aug. 7 Republican primary will choose from a field that includes Jim Barnett, Jeff Colyer, Kris Kobach and Ken Selzer.

Colyer, who became governor in January, is trying to define himself as a change candidate despite his ties to former Gov. Sam Brownback. (Click to read about Colyer)

Kris Kobach says criticism levied against him means he’s effective at advancing his conservative principles. (Click to read about Kobach)

Despite polling in the single digits, Selzer and Barnett are angling to be alternatives for Kansas governor. (Click to read about Barnett and Selzer)

Also on the ballot: Patrick Kucera, Tyler Ruzich and Joseph Tutera Jr.

Last week: the Democratic candidates.