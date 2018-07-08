Details released for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Kansas City

New details have been made public about Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming visit to Kansas City, where he is expected to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts and to raise money for U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Pence will arrive about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, according to a White House official.

While in Kansas City, Pence will attend a political event for Yoder, a sign that the Johnson County Republican's re-election is a high priority for the national party.

Pence will then deliver remarks at the America First Policies event "Tax Cuts to Put America First!" being held at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 W 12th St.

Pence is expected to speak about 12:30 p.m.

Prior to Pence's remarks, America First Policies will host a panel discussion concerning the impact the tax cuts are having in Kansas City and Kansas.

The panelists are expected to include U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins.

Yoder will not actually attend the July 11 fundraiser but will instead remain in Washington for work related to the House Appropriations Committee, according to his campaign.

Pence will travel to a political event for U.S. Rep. Rod Blum later Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before returning to Washington D.C.