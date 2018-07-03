Vice President Mike Pence headed to KC area to raise money for U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to the Kansas City area next week to raise money for U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a sign that the Johnson County Republican’s re-election is a high priority for the national party.
Yoder, of Overland Park, faces a tough re-election fight in the suburban Kansas district that Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016. Keeping the seat could help determine whether Republicans can maintain control of the House next year.
Yoder's campaign did not immediately comment on the upcoming fundraiser.
A copy of the invitation, which was obtained by the Star, states that attendees will pay $1,000 for the luncheon with the vice president. Couples can pay $5,400 for the opportunity to take a photograph with Pence.
The invitation does not include any details about where the July 11 event will take place.
