Shooting outside Blue Valley elementary school prompts call from White House

News of a shooting outside an Overland Park elementary school on Tuesday prompted a call from the White House to city spokesman Sean Reilly.
Reilly said he took a brief call from someone in the White House staff, in which the staffer said they were opening a line of communication and offering any assistance that the city might need.
Reilly said he quickly made clear to the caller that no children were affected.
"I said right off that it did not involve any students," Reilly said, adding that the call lasted less than a minute. He said the Kansas governor's office also called to offer any assistance that might be needed.
Overland Park police have arrested a man they think shot two construction workers on Tuesday morning outside a Blue Valley elementary school in south Overland Park. The injured victims were in critical condition at an area hospital, and the incident remains under investigation.
Reilly said there was no discussion about the victims or the shooter, and the calls were short. He said the city does not currently need any assistance from the state or federal government in dealing with the shooting.
