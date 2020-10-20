Pumpkin smashes through windshield of car on interstate, Indiana driver says

A college student had just left a haunted house when a pumpkin smashed through his windshield on an Indiana interstate, reports say.

Caleb Needham, an Indiana State University student, was driving home on Interstate 70 on Sunday when the pumpkin flew through his car window, WXIN reported. Luckily, it smashed into the windshield on the passenger’s side, pictures show.

“I entered like a shocked state. I’m like, ‘What just happened? Where did this pumpkin come from?’” Neeham told WXIN. “I could honestly just have died right there.”

Photos show Needham’s shattered windshield and a pumpkin on the front seat.

Neeham says a semi driving in front of him swerved shortly before the pumpkin hit his vehicle, WTHR reported.

“I thought he was swerving to probably avoid an animal on the road or some debris on the road.” Needham told WTHR. “I didn’t think anything of it.”

Then the pumpkin flew through his windshield shortly after he drove under an overpass, WRTV reported. Needham was uninjured besides a few cuts from the shattered glass, WRTV reported.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

“ISP wants to encourage motorists if you see individuals congregating on a bridge or overpass to please call police immediately,” Sgt. Matt Ames said in a statement to WAWV. “Our troopers are being vigilant and watching bridges and overpasses.”

