Scuba instructor drowns while conducting training at campground, Indiana officials say

A scuba instructor in Indiana died Monday after a training session went horribly wrong, officials say.

Donna Kishbaugh, 61, was conducting a scuba training session at Hidden Paradise Campground in Decatur County when she disappeared into the water, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

She was reported missing around 2:15 p.m., officials said.

At least six law enforcement agencies and first response teams participated in the search — including conservation officers and the Indiana State Police.

Divers from those two agencies discovered Kishbaugh’s body just before 3 p.m. in roughly 18 feet of water, officials said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said she drowned.

Additional information on the drowning hasn’t been released.

An investigation is underway.

The Hidden Paradise Campground is about 43 miles southeast of Indianapolis.