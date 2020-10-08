Razor blades taped to Trump sign injure worker trying to move it, Michigan officials say

A township worker in Michigan was injured while trying to remove a Trump-Pence sign that was lined with razor blades, officials say.

A 52-year-old building inspector in Commerce Township tried to remove two political yard signs in support of President Donald Trump that were too close to the road, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

In the township, political signs must be at least 33 feet from the center of the road — the signs were nine feet too close, according to police.

When the inspector tried to remove the first sign, he was cut by several razor blades that were taped along the bottom edge, police said.

Michigan officials say a township worker was injured while trying to remove a Trump-Pence political sign that was lined with razor blades. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

“He pulled over, reached down to grab it. ... He actually thought it was electrified,” Commerce Township supervisor Dave Scott told The Detroit News. “He jumped and let go of it, looked at his hand and realized he was bleeding aggressively.”

Officials said the man drove himself to a hospital where he received 13 stitches along his fingertips, police said.

The woman who owns the home told police she’d recently had several Trump signs stolen from her yard but that some signs had been returned. She told police she didn’t know razor blades were taped to the edge, WDIV reported.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office took the two signs — which were both taped with razor blades — and is investigating the incident. Township officials say they may pursue legal action, according to WDIV.

“You can’t booby trap signs with the intent to hurt someone,” Scott told WJBK. “You know, I’ve seen signs that have been tied to a tree, chained to a fence post or a mailbox, preventing them from being removed. This was simply laid out to hurt someone — and it did.”

Commerce Township is roughly 35 miles northwest of Detroit.