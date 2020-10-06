CVS wants to help you safely celebrate Halloween with treat-or-treating ‘Boo Bags’

The coronavirus pandemic may be taking its toll on Halloween festivities, but CVS is getting creative with ways to celebrate.

CVS Pharmacy is teaming up with Hershey’s to offer candy kits called Boo Bags, a “fun and safe” alternative to trick-or-treating, a representative for the company said.

Here’s how it works:

Boo Bags will be available at participating CVS stores and are free with any CVS purchase, the company said in a news release.

Fill your Boo Bag with Reese’s, Kit-Kats and other Hershey’s products and Halloween items around CVS stores then drop the bag anonymously on a friend or neighbor’s doorstep, the company said.

Boo Bags also come with instructions for how the recipient can pass it forward, as well as a window sign that lets passersby know the person has been “boo-ed.”

Boo Bags can also be sent to loved ones that live farther away through UPS Access Point locations within CVS stores, the company said.

You can find your nearest CVS here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against trick-or-treating, and some cities have banned the beloved tradition altogether.

In response, people across the U.S. have developed festive alternatives for doling out candy on Halloween.

Matt Thompson, a woodworker in Michigan, made a zipline from his home to the sidewalk that delivers candy — and beer — to trick-or-treaters and their chaperones, McClatchy News previously reported. He called it his “solution for a socially distanced Halloween.”

Andrew Beattie, a dad in Ohio, fashioned a “candy chute” from a cardboard tube attached to a handrail to easily and safely slide candy out to visitors. He placed a ghost at the bottom of the chute with a sign telling trick-or-treaters to “place buckets here.”

Lowe’s is also getting creative.

The home improvement retailer announced Monday it would host drive-up curbside trick-or-treating events in October to celebrate Halloween, handing out candy and small pumpkins.