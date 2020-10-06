Halloween fun: Here’s how you can trick-or-treat curbside at Lowe’s

If Halloween without trick-or-treating sounds a little too scary, Lowe’s has some very good news.

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on Halloween festivities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against trick-or-treating, and some neighborhoods have banned the beloved tradition altogether.

But all is not lost. Lowe’s announced Monday that it’s hosting a Halloween activity that is social distancing-friendly — curbside trick-or-treating.

“We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” Joe McFarland, vice president of stores, said in a news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lowe’s stores nationwide will host drive-up curbside trick-or-treating events 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, the company said in a news release.

Those participating can drive up to their local store and get candy and a small pumpkin. While costumes aren’t required, they’re definitely encouraged, Lowe’s said.

But you do have to register in advance!

Registration opens at Lowes.com/DIY on Oct. 10.

You can find your nearest store here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year,” McFarland said.