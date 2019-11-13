Missouri’s abortion restrictions will face scrutiny at congressional hearing

Two Missouri abortion advocates will testify on Capitol Hill Thursday when the U.S. House holds a hearing on state efforts to restrict abortion.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic, will address the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Her testimony comes after it was revealed last month that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tracked the menstrual cycles of clinic patients. The information was compiled as part of an investigation into cases of women who suffered post-abortion complications.

The revelation from a licensing hearing earlier this month has sparked national outrage and heightened scrutiny of Missouri’s abortion restrictions, which are currently among the toughest in the nation.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Neither Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office, nor state health officials immediately responded to emails about the congressional hearing.

The other Missouri woman who will testify at the hearing is Jeni Box, a Kansas City native who now lives in the St. Louis suburbs. Box made the painful decision to terminate a pregnancy in 2018 after doctor diagnosed that her baby would be born with a rare and likely fatal genetic disorder.

Box has been outspoken in her opposition to a new Missouri law that restricts abortions even in cases where there are diagnoses of fatal disorders.

In addition to the two Missouri witnesses, representatives from the National Women’s Law Center and the National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda will also address the Democratic-controlled committee. Conservative pundit Allie Stuckey will serve as a witness for minority Republicans.