Missouri health director kept spreadsheet of Planned Parenthood patients’ periods

Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer, left, talks with Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, during the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at the Wainwright State Office Building in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

The Missouri state health director, Dr. Randall Williams, testified at a state hearing Tuesday that he kept a spreadsheet to track the menstrual periods of women who visited Planned Parenthood.

Williams said the spreadsheet was made at his request by the state’s main investigator to identify patients who had undergone failed abortions.

The revelation came on the second day of an administrative commission hearing that will help decide whether Planned Parenthood can keep its license to perform abortions.

Williams testified that the investigation of Planned Parenthood began after state inspectors found evidence of a failed abortion that didn’t have a corresponding complication report logged with the state.

The spreadsheet, which was based on the medical records the investigator had access to, also included identification numbers and the date of the last menstrual period of each patient.

The investigation eventually found four patients that had to return to Planned Parenthood more than once to have a successful surgical abortion. The “failed” abortions led the department to have “grave concerns” that caused it to withhold the St. Louis clinic’s license.

Williams, who was an expert witness for the state, was questioned by one of Planned Parenthood’s attorneys, Richard Muniz. The spreadsheet was attached to an e-mail with the subject line “Director’s Request,” and found through legal discovery.

Williams, an OBGYN, was appointed as the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017. Previously, he served in leadership positions with North Carolina’s health department.

Williams said during testimony that there has been “a false narrative propagated” that the investigation of Planned Parenthood was “a top-down initiative.”

Williams drew national attention earlier this year over a state policy requiring that physicians perform a pelvic exam three days before a woman receives a surgical abortion, even though physicians already do the exam immediately before the procedure.

Planned Parenthood called performing two pelvic exams ‘invasive’ and ‘medically unnecessary,’ and the rule ‘unethical.’

Williams eventually reversed the rule. Pelvic exams before medication abortions are still required. Because of this rule, Planned Parenthood does not offer medication abortions.

