Former vice presidential nominee expected to appear in KC with mayoral candidate

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee and Kansas Citian Tim Kaine is expected to stop in Westport next week for a lunch and town hall with Steve Miller, one of 12 candidates running for mayor.

Kaine, who grew up in Overland Park, is the junior U.S. senator from Virginia and was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election. He and Miller, a Kansas City attorney, attended Rockhurst High School together and have remained friends.

Guests will get an opportunity to meet Kaine, according to the invitation sent out by the Clay County Democratic Central Committee. Miller will explain his vision and proposals for Kansas City.

The party’s invitation says it’s not an endorsement.

Miller joined the now-crowded mayor’s race in October 2017. His law practice focuses on construction matters and litigation. He previously chaired the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission under former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat.

An Eventbrite page also promotes a joint appearance the same morning, Feb. 8, where Miller and Kaine will talk with “Kansas City area thought and faith leaders” about faith in politics.

Miller faces 11 other candidates in the April primary. The top two vote-getters will face off in June.