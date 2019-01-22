What issues are most important in Kansas City’s race for mayor? We want your answers

It’s hard to miss the signs of progress in Kansas City.
For more than 15 years, civic, business and neighborhood leaders have been working to revitalize downtown. Kansas City is no longer among the most economically divided cities in America. We could soon have a new airport. Developers are building offices in the hopes of attracting hundreds of new jobs.
But that progress isn’t felt everywhere. A growing chorus of frustrated residents are calling for more affordable housing and questioning the tax incentives the city grants developers. Some want the city to focus on its basic services, like plowing snow and picking up trash. Violent crime is still a problem.
Those issues and more will be front and center in the race to succeed Mayor Sly James. Whether the focus is crime, growth, equality or transportation, Kansas City’s next mayor will have a huge role to play in where we go from here.
At the Star, we want to hear from you. Tell us what issues are important to you in the mayoral race. How will you pick a candidate? What do you want to hear from them? Where is Kansas City falling short as it relates to your life and livelihood?
Please participate and help guide our coverage.
