A Kansas City area teacher is being investigated for racial slurs. Here are other cases

A Raytown High School teacher is the latest school official in the Kansas City metropolitan area to be investigated after using the N-word in class in front of students.

On Wednesday, Raytown Superintendent of Schools Allan Markley said in a letter to parents and guardians that the district was aware of a Raytown High School teacher using the racial slur and that the teacher’s actions will be addressed by the school board policy. However, Markley declined to give details in the letter about any disciplinary actions being taken towards the teacher.

“Regardless of the teacher’s intent, we understand the offensive and inappropriate nature of this word,” Markley wrote.

This isn’t the first time an educator in the Kansas City area has been under investigation for using a racial slur in recent months.

In July, Harrisonville school officials fired a high school science teacher for making racist comments in a classroom.

A high school student had, months earlier, reported to administration that John Magoffin used the N-word. Magoffin was placed on administrative leave in April while school officials interviewed students and conducted a hearing into the allegations.

Joe Oswald, a physical education teacher and track and field coach at Pleasant Lea Middle School in Lee’s Summit, was placed on administrative leave in May after he was accused of using a racial slur.

Oswald admitted that he used the slur while reading from a discipline slip he wrote on a 13-year-old Black student he heard use the slur toward another student during lunch period.

Over the summer, the Lee’s Summit school board said they would reinstate Oswald, going against the superintendent’s recommendation that Oswald be terminated.

In May, the Olathe school board unanimously agreed to fire Pete Flood, the Olathe North High School’s head baseball coach, after he allegedly used a racial slur toward a Black player.

Tony Banks shared on social media that said his son, a senior and the only Black player on the team, was playing rap music through speakers during batting practice.

Banks said Flood walked up to his son and told him, “We don’t play that N----- music over here. We only play country and rock music.”

