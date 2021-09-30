Raytown High School teacher under investigation for using N-word during class

Raytown High School, shown in an August 2011 image from Google Maps street view. Google Maps

Another Kansas City area teacher used the N-word in front of students, prompting an investigation.

On Wednesday, Raytown Superintendent of Schools Allan Markley said in a letter to parents and guardians that the district was aware of a Raytown High School teacher using the N-word during a discussion with students in class on Wednesday.

He said that the teacher’s actions will be addressed by the school board policy. However, Markley declined to give details in the letter about any disciplinary actions being taken towards the teacher.

“Regardless of the teacher’s intent, we understand the offensive and inappropriate nature of this word,” Markley wrote.

The incident is under investigation by the school district.

“We understand our responsibility to foster a safe environment and positive school culture,” Markley said in the letter. “Additionally, our district is governed by a Board of Education that does not condone and will not accept offensive and inappropriate behavior from staff, students, volunteers and visitors.”

Markley said students who need to talk to someone about the incident can reach out to school staff.

This is the latest in a string of racist incidents reported at Kansas City area schools this year.

Earlier this week, Olathe South High School’s principal reassured parents and students that the school is “thoroughly investigating” a student’s racist homecoming proposal, and he vowed to immediately address the incident “in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.”

Earlier this month, a racist petition calling for a return of slavery was circulated online by students at Park Hill South High School.

“We are outraged, hurt and saddened that this occurred,” Principal Kerrie Herren said in a statement to the student body. “This is not who we want to be at Park Hill South. Our differences make us stronger. We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment.”

Over the summer, the Lee’s Summit school board said they would reinstate middle school teacher and coach Joe Oswald, going against the superintendent’s recommendation that Oswald be terminated after he admitted to using the N-word twice.

That same month, in July, a Harrisonville high school science teacher was terminated after students testified that he made several racist comments in the classroom.

In May, the Olathe school board fired baseball coach Pete Flood after he used a racial slur toward a Black player.