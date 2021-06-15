Three complaints alleging inappropriate racial language lodged at Harrisonville teacher

A Harrisonville teacher is under investigation after allegedly using a racist slur during a class. A Google Maps screen grab show the general area. Google Maps

An investigation at Harrisonville High School found that a teacher used a racial slur, made comments about a Black student’s hair and referred to Martin Luther King Day as “Black Privilege Day.”

Three complaints were lodged against John Magoffin, a science teacher with the district since August 2012. The complaints were made by students in three different classes, according to Duane Martin, an attorney for the district.

Magoffin was placed on administrative leave on April 20. He appeared Tuesday evening during a hearing at the school attended by about 100 parents and students.

Each side had the opportunity to provide opening statements and call witnesses.

High school principal Mark Wiegers testified for about two hours, saying that an AP biology student alleged that Magoffin used the n-word during a class conversation about rap music and skin color.

A student in Magoffin’s advisory class said he had an “odd obsession” with her hair, according to Wiegers. Students also claimed that Magoffin made disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and female students wearing leggings.

In a third complaint, Magoffin allegedly called Martin Luther King Day “Black Privilege Day,” and said racism does not exist in the U.S.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Wiegers interviewed several of the students who corroborated the allegations. However, some students said they did not recall Magoffin using offensive language.

The investigation concluded that Magoffin had used inappropriate language.

Magoffin’s attorney Jean Lamfers cross-examined Wiegers, and asked him if “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which includes the n-word, was approved curriculum.

Wiegers said it was, but that it was used in the context of a literature class as a historical book which was “totally different” than the word being used in a conversation about rap music in a biology class.

Lamfers said her client was discouraging the use of the n-word and said teenagers may exaggerate their claims.

The Board of Education was scheduled to hold a closed session Tuesday night to make a decision on Magoffin’s employment after each side had presented its case.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.