Lee’s Summit soccer coach accused of sending sexual photos to student placed on leave

Google Maps

A soccer coach for Lee’s Summit North High School has been placed on administrative leave following allegations that she sent sexual messages and photographs to a teenage boy over the period of roughly five months.

Jessica Rae Rathbun, an assistant coach for the boys and girls teams, has been a paraprofessional for the high school since 2014. She was placed on leave on March 3 “pending the outcome of an investigation initiated by information brought forth to the district,” said Katy Bergen, the school district’s spokeswoman.

Bergen’s statement did not detail information of the allegations or the investigation. But she said the safety and well-being of students is the district’s “main priority.”

The allegations were publicly surfaced by Danny Thomas, a lawyer representing the boy and his family.

During an interview with The Star, Thomas said an investigation led by the Missouri Department of Social Services showed Rathbun engaging in inappropriate conduct over Snapchat.

The Star generally does not name victims of alleged sexual abuse.

For adolescents like his client, Thomas said experiences like this impact “their relationships and their sexual identity” down the line.

“When an adolescent’s first sexual experience is with an adult, whether it’s opposite sex or same sex, it causes tremendous shame,” Thomas said. “Virtually no matter what the situation.”

Thomas said he and his client’s family are considering pursuing civil litigation.

A redacted copy of the DSS investigation says the boy was able to identify tattoos on Rathbun’s rib cage and hip. The investigation also alleges Rathbun was heard saying the boy could “get it” if he wanted — referring to sexual intercourse — and that he was “kind of hot” and “cute.”

The report alleges that Rathbun told the boy she would have sex with him after he graduated.

The report also says others familiar with Rathbun said she had “boundary issues with some of the boys on the soccer team.”

Rathbun denied intentionally sending inappropriate photographs or suggestive messages, the DSS report said. She claimed she may have accidentally sent photographs while in her bra and underwear, according to the investigation.

The Lee’s Summit police department investigated the conduct and submitted a case that is being reviewed by prosecutors, said Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Multiple attempts by The Star to reach Rathbun were unsuccessful.