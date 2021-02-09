Kansas City, Kansas, school board approves start date for spring sports. Here’s when.

The Kansas City, Kansas, School Board approved a March 1 start date for spring sports. cstark@kcstar.com

The Kansas City, Kansas, School Board on Tuesday approved a March 1 start date for high school sports.

The proposal was based on the Kansas State High School Activities Association schedule, the district said. Recommendations from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, will be followed. Those recommendations include:

Cohorting participating students

Identifying infections through screening, daily sign-in sheets and temperature taking

No spectators at competitions

Follow guidelines of 50% of capacity

Game officials and all participants wear masks

The board said schools and coaches would provide more details in the coming days. Conditioning for spring sports begins Feb. 15.

The Kansas City, Kansas School Board approves a proposal to start Spring High School Sports on March 1st. More details to come from schools/coaches in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/6DDNIbzAd1 — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) February 10, 2021

The board was also voting on a proposal to begin intramural middle school sports, which follow the same recommendations, on April 19.

We know that a lot of middle school student athletes have had questions about their fate when it comes to sports. Tonight the school board votes to approve a plan to start Intramural Spring Sports at the Middle School level in April. More details to come pic.twitter.com/RMtVcykFLE — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) February 10, 2021

The board voted in December to move the start of in-person classes to April.

An alternative fall sports schedule — approved by the Board of Education and KSHSAA — began in February.