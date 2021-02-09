Education

Kansas City, Kansas, school board approves start date for spring sports. Here’s when.

The Kansas City, Kansas, School Board approved a March 1 start date for spring sports.
The Kansas City, Kansas, School Board on Tuesday approved a March 1 start date for high school sports.

The proposal was based on the Kansas State High School Activities Association schedule, the district said. Recommendations from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, will be followed. Those recommendations include:

The board said schools and coaches would provide more details in the coming days. Conditioning for spring sports begins Feb. 15.

The board was also voting on a proposal to begin intramural middle school sports, which follow the same recommendations, on April 19.

The board voted in December to move the start of in-person classes to April.

An alternative fall sports schedule — approved by the Board of Education and KSHSAA — began in February.

