Snow day? Some Kansas City schools turn to remote learning, others cancel classes

A blanket of snow covered the Kansas City metro forcing many school districts to cancel in-person classes and turn to online classes Wednesday.

Some districts, however, canceled classes altogether.

The districts turning to virtual learning include the Center School District, Raytown Schools, Kearney Schools, Lee’s Summit Schools, Park Hill School District, Liberty Public Schools and North Kansas City Schools.

Some districts canceled classes all together, including Independence School District, Atchison Public Schools, Smithville Schools, Lansing School District and Leavenworth School District.