Snow coming to end, but roads are icy and slippery in Kansas City area

An overnight snow is coming to an end but not before covering roads, making them icy and slippery for Wednesday morning’s commute, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, snow showers will be with us for the early morning commute,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “As we move towards mid-morning, we’ll start to see some road conditions improving across much of the area. But the snow is sticking right away thanks to those very very cold air temperatures.”

Snow winding down in Kansas, continuing in Missouri for a little while longer. Allow yourself extra travel time for your commute. It will be slick and slushy in spots! Let me know how much snowfall you have where you live! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/wsvBAaphbi — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) January 27, 2021

Many schools in the Kansas City area announced that they are canceling in-person classes and turning to remote learning, including the Center School District, Raytown Schools, Kearney Schools, Lee’s Summit Schools and Park Hill School District.

Some districts canceled classes all together, including Independence School District, Smithville Schools and Leavenworth School District.

The Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City warned that roads in the Kansas City area are snow covered. It urged people to use caution on their morning trips and to take their time.

️Winter Weather/Traffic Alert: Good morning KC! According to our Traveler Info. Map, roads in the greater #KC area are covered. Plz use caution if you're hitting the road this a-m. Take your time and be patient. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/6TlSnA9wdD — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 27, 2021

Because of the snow, Kansas City announced on Twitter that it was suspending trash and recycling collection Wednesday so that it could clear the the roads. Trash pickup will be delayed a for the rest of the week.

#Reminder: Today #recycling & #TrashCollection is suspended so the City can put the drivers out to clear roads. If your collection is Thursday, it will be picked up Friday. If it's on Friday, it will be collected on Saturday. Snow Page for updates https://t.co/naxAxxhuLV. https://t.co/yT9zgp1aWu pic.twitter.com/nvbRZWtwxF — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, RideKC said most buses are on regular routes and regular schedules. Independence buses, however, are on snow reroutes. RideKC Freedom and Micro Transit are in Phase A with possible delays of 30-60 minutes.

The heaviest snow is falling on the Missouri, she said. As the storm pulls out of the metro, it will be leaving behind clouds and a few flakes or flurries with the rest of the day remaining very cold. The high for Wednesday is expected to be in the upper 20s.

“As far as snow accumulations are concerned, many of you will see about one to two inches,” she said.

Some may see less while others could see slightly more.

“As we move through the remainder of the week right on into the weekend forecast, that’s when we are going to be enjoying well some warmer temperatures but also some rain chances,” Bogowith said.

