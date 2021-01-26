Johnson County voters approve $264M bond, tax increase for Shawnee Mission schools

Johnson County voters overwhelmingly approved a $264 million bond issue and property tax increase in the Shawnee Mission school district to rebuild and renovate schools, plus hire additional teachers as a way to address workload concerns.

More than 49,600 voters cast ballots, which were due at noon Tuesday. According to the unofficial results, 69.4%, or 34,441 voters, approved the bond referendum, while 30.6%, or 15,178, voted against it.

The bonds will pay to rebuild five elementary schools, renovate middle and high schools, and fund other updates and repairs. The proposal includes raising the district’s property tax rate, equaling an annual increase of about $8 per every $100,000 of assessed home value for the average homeowner.

“We’re very pleased with this expression of support from our community. During COVID and the pandemic, and with a recession, we knew this was a challenging ask. But this has always been a community that supports its schools strongly,” district spokesman David Smith said. “We are looking forward to getting to work.”

Superintendent Mike Fulton previously said approval of the referendum would also make it possible to reduce the workloads of middle and high school teachers.

Teacher workload was a major sticking point between the district and union last school year during long-stalled and contentious contract talks. Secondary teachers often instruct six classes every day, rather than the standard five in neighboring districts. Teachers say that leaves little time for grading, planning, talking to parents or advising students.

To adjust workloads, the district would need to hire more secondary teachers. Under the plan, the district would hire around 78 more full-time equivalent positions over the next few years, officials previously said.

Fulton said that would require shifting some funds into different budgets. Right now, the district uses its capital fund to pay for new facilities. But under this plan, all new facilities would be funded through bond money.

The district would shift some salary expenses for custodians — which currently come from the district’s operating budget, where teacher salaries are drawn from — into that capital fund. That would free up money, Fulton said, in the operating budget to hire additional teachers.

The change is allowed under state law. But the plan requires additional funding from property taxes.

District officials said Shawnee Mission’s mill levy rate would still be lower than neighboring districts. With the increase, the district’s property tax rate will rise from its current 52.115 mills to 52.823 mills.

Pawnee Elementary School will be rebuilt as part of the Shawnee Mission district’s $264 million bond proposal. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

Here are the projects the new bond money will go toward in Shawnee Mission:

▪ Rebuild five elementary schools: Pawnee, Rushton, John Diemer, Tomahawk and Westwood View.

▪ Tear down the former Katherine Carpenter Elementary building.

▪ Upgrade the district’s early childhood education center.

▪ Renovate the Career and Technical Campus.

▪ Replace furniture, update restrooms and renovate middle and high schools.

▪ Modernize some playgrounds to make accessible for disabled students.

▪ Upgrade security and technology in buildings and classrooms.