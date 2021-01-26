After a tough COVID year, Shawnee Mission schools to begin summer break 2 weeks early

After a challenging year during the COVID-19 pandemic, students and staff in the Shawnee Mission district will start summer break two weeks early.

The school board on Monday agreed to shorten the school year, moving the final day of classes for most students to May 27. Originally, the school year would have extended to June 10 to make up for starting after Labor Day as COVID-19 cases surged.

Graduations also have been rescheduled and will be held the week of May 24.

Rick Atha, deputy superintendent, said ending school before Memorial Day is “an opportunity to reward our teachers and staff that have worked hard all year under difficult circumstances. Just to let them know we value them and appreciate their efforts during this difficult time.”

Linda Sieck, president of the National Education Association-Shawnee Mission, said that the union approved the calendar change.

“Giving us that traditional summer will help staff have that opportunity to recuperate from what’s been a difficult year with COVID, and begin to imagine what next year’s going to look like. Because we have learned a lot,” she said.

The district was able to adjust its calendar after receiving a waiver from the Kansas department of education. The state board has given districts an opportunity this year to count more teacher professional development time toward the required number of hours students must be in school.

District officials said that classified employees, such as custodians, paraprofessionals and food service workers, will be impacted. Many of those hourly employees lost work at the start of the school year after it was pushed back until after Labor Day.

Leaders committed to paying those workers for the wages that would otherwise be lost when school ends early.