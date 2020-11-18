All UMKC classes will move online after Thanksgiving to avoid spread of coronavirus

The University of Missouri-Kansas City will shift to entirely online classes after Thanksgiving, the university announced Wednesday.

In an email to staff and students, UMKC leaders said the announcement follows a local surge in COVID-19 cases and warnings from health officials that the holiday presents added risks as many travel away from campus.

“By taking these steps, we should be well prepared to begin our Spring semester on Jan. 19, following the current format as planned,” the email said.

UMKC spokesman John Martellaro said in an email that cases on campus have remained low and the decision was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

According to the university website, 243 students and staff members have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 17.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

UMKC’s announcement mirrors similar plans at the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Kansas.

MU said last week it would go entirely online after Thanksgiving even though the school had earlier reversed that plan because officials were pleased with how the campus had been handling the pandemic.

Since August, UMKC has had students on campus with a mix of in person and online classes. The University plans to maintain a similar model for the spring semester.

While classes will move online, the email said, the UMKC campus and facilities and residence halls will remain open. However, in accordance with Kansas City’s new COVID-19 guidelines the university said all campus social events and gatherings, exclusive of non-event-based educational activity, will be limited to 10 people.