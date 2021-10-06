Crime

Second suspect in fatal shooting near University of Kansas campus arrested in Tennessee

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a second teenage suspect in the fatal shooting last month near the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee on suspicion of first-degree murder in the slaying of 21-year-old Christian Willis of Wichita.

Formal charges against the suspect are pending his extradition to Kansas, said Jill Jess, a public information officer for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Lawrence police officers responding to reports of a possible shooting the night of Sept. 8 found Willis’ body in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, about two blocks east of campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A little over a week later, police announced they arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero. Romero has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
