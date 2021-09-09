21-year-old Wichita man killed in shooting near University of Kansas campus in Lawrence

A 21-year-old Wichita man was fatally shot Wednesday night near the University of Kansas campus, Lawrence police said Thursday. The victim identified as Christian Willis. This Google Maps Street View Image of the area of from 2019. Google Maps

A 21-year-old Wichita man was fatally shot Wednesday night near the University of Kansas campus, a spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Christian Willis, according to a news release.

Police responded to reports of a possible shooting at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in 1500 block of Kentucky Street. Arriving officers found Willis’ body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Patrick Compton, a Lawrence police spokesman.

The 1500 block of Kentucky Street is roughly two blocks east of campus, less than half a mile from the KU Memorial Union.

No suspect information was released. Police said the shooting remains under investigation and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department’s Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).