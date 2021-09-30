Stolen Indigenous art display at University of Kansas is recovered, authorities say

The exhibit “Native Hosts” outside the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. The exhibit was vandalized and part of it has been stolen. Spencer Museum of Art

A piece from a Native American art exhibit stolen from the University of Kansas this week has been recovered and returned to the Spencer Museum of Art undamaged, according to police.

The stolen artwork was from the “Native Hosts” installation, the university’s common work of art for the year that has been on display since summer. Earlier this month other pieces from the same installation were vandalized, leading many on campus to suspect that the artwork was targeted.

KU Public Safety Deputy Chief James Druen told The Star in an email Thursday afternoon that police had spoken with “persons of interest” in the case and that the findings of the investigation would be sent to the district attorney’s office for consideration of criminal charges. He said the theft is not related to the vandalism of the other artworks.

The exhibit, situated outdoors near the Spencer Museum, consists of five panels that identify Indigenous tribes who currently or historically inhabited the land that’s now Kansas. Four of the five panels were bent and knocked loose on Sept. 4 and were taken down to prevent further damage, the museum said.

The fifth panel remained on display until it was stolen this week, according to university officials.

“Unequivocally, we condemn this hurtful crime,” Chancellor Doug Girod and other top KU leaders said in a statement. “The implications extend far beyond the felony theft that it is and reach deeply into Native communities that have worked for visibility – themes reflected in ‘Native Hosts’ by artist Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds.”

Following the original vandalism, the KU Public Safety Office released an image of two individuals it identified as suspects. The image from 11:08 p.m on Sept. 4, apparently taken from a security camera, shows the two individuals walking on the sidewalk in front of the museum. No images of suspects in the theft have been released.

Girod, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer and museum director Saralyn Reece Hardy said in a statement that the university’s commitment to reinstalling the panels is “unwavering.” The university also plans to host what it calls a “public conversation” about the vandalism, theft and its effects on the community, they said.

In a statement on Twitter, the Spencer Museum thanked police for quick action and the community for its support.

“We are grateful for their quick action, and also for the outpouring of support from you all—not only for the artist and the artwork—but for our Native communities at KU and in Lawrence,” the museum posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon. “We will keep you updated as we continue to plan our next steps for reinstalling this work.”