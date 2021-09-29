Crime

University of Kansas freshman charged in alleged rape at Lawrence campus dorm

The University of Kansas in Lawrence.
The University of Kansas in Lawrence. Associated Press file photo

A University of Kansas student has been charged with raping a 19-year-old at campus housing earlier this month.

Chi H. Kai, 19, was charged with one count of rape, according to documents from the Douglas County District Attorney’s office.

The criminal complaint says the incident occurred without the consent of the victim and when the victim was either “overcome by force or fear” or incapacitated.

A spokeswoman with KU confirmed Wednesday that Kai is enrolled as a freshman at the university.

KU Public Safety Deputy Chief James Druen said that the alleged rape occurred two weeks ago in a dormitory room. A report was made to the university’s police force on Sept. 22 and there was probable cause to arrest a suspect on rape charges, Druen said last week.

Kai was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Sept. 22. Charges were filed the next day. His bond was set at $100,000 with GPS monitoring. As of Wednesday, he was no longer in jail.

The arrest was reported amid ongoing controversy about sexual assault at KU.

Several days before the dormitory rape allegations were made, a student reported a sexual assault on Sept. 12 at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house near KU’s campus. The university and police department are investigating the allegations.

Accusations that a fraternity member drugged and raped a fellow student were shared widely on social media in the days after the allegation. In response, hundreds of people gathered outside of the fraternity to protest, some calling for the fraternity to be banned from receiving university resources or recognition.

A sexual battery case was also reported near the university earlier this month. A woman told Lawrence police that she was followed for nearly a mile and attacked by a man who tried to touch her inappropriately.

