Missouri AG wanted more charges in Agape abuse investigation. Now he wants off case

In another boarding school case, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced more than 100 charges against Boyd and Stephanie Householder, who ran Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

In a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri’s attorney general has asked to be removed from the investigation into abuse allegations at Agape Boarding School.

The request comes after Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither has said he plans to charge just seven Agape staff members for abuse. The Attorney General’s Office, which has been assisting in the southwest Missouri case, recommended prosecuting three times that many employees — 22 people.

“The Attorney General respectfully requests to be relieved of the appointment as Special Prosecutor for Cedar County in the Agape Boarding School Investigation and Prosecution,” the letter sent to Parson on Thursday stated. “Mr. Gaither’s decision to pursue a relatively small number of minor felony offenses reveals that he has no real need of the expertise and resources of the Attorney General’s Office.

“More importantly, however, in deciding not to charge a number of other offenses, Mr. Gaither has expressly rejected the assistance and expertise of the Attorney General’s office, and he has indicated that he does not intend to seek justice for all of the thirty-six children who were allegedly victimized by twenty-two members of the Agape Boarding School staff. “

No charges have been filed at this point. But Gaither told The Star that the majority would be Class E felonies, the lowest felony level possible. Several are expected to be misdemeanors. Some people who will be charged, he said, no longer work at the boarding school.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For weeks, former Agape students have flooded local and state authorities and officials — including the governor’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation — with phone calls insisting the county prosecutor is too close to the case and that he and other authorities in the community have conflicts of interest. Former students said they’re worried that key Agape staff members, who have been accused of abusing students for decades, will not face serious charges.

Gaither has denied that he has a conflict in handling reform school cases in his county. In the recent interview, he reiterated that to The Star, saying he does not know the owners of Agape and is not friends with anyone at the school.

“I don’t know any of these people that we are considering filing charges against,” Gaither said in a phone call. “I don’t know the people who run Agape. I’m just the local prosecutor. I’ve been here about eight years. I don’t know any of these people. There’s no conflict that I recognize.

“I do not have a conflict.”

The attorney general’s office has declined to comment on the specifics of the charges it recommended to Gaither. The Star sent a Sunshine request to the AG asking for the letter it sent Gaither regarding those recommendations. The AG provided the letter, but its entire content was redacted.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Gaither’s charging decisions come after The Star’s investigation into Agape and other unlicensed Christian reform schools in Missouri. Former Agape students told The Star they were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while attending the boarding school.

Missouri law stipulates that the county prosecutor has sole authority in deciding what charges are filed. Though Gaither requested the assistance of the AG’s office, he maintained jurisdiction of the case and charging decisions.

Agape, located just outside Stockton, Missouri, is the second unlicensed Christian boarding school in the state whose staff members have been investigated by state authorities for allegations of abusing students.

Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville was closed last year after authorities removed about 25 students amid an investigation into abuse and neglect allegations. Owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder were charged in March and await trial on 100 criminal counts — all but one are felonies — including statutory rape, sodomy and physical abuse and neglect. Both have pleaded not guilty and were released in July on $10,000 bond pending trial. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

The AG’s office filed those charges on the Householders because when Gaither asked for assistance in that case he gave it authority to take the lead, which included charging decisions. Gaither did not hand over that authority in the Agape investigation.

It is still unclear why Gaither allowed the AG’s office to take the lead in the Circle of Hope case, but refused to give them full authority with Agape, a school with five times the number of students and dozens of staff members.

When asking Gov. Mike Parson for the help, Gaither said that his office didn’t have the money or employees to handle either boarding school case.

“Due to the volume of evidence referenced by the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation and the number of possible out-of-state victims and witnesses, it will be impossible for my office to fund the prosecution of this case,” Gaither wrote in a March 18 letter to Parson — which The Star obtained through a Sunshine Law request — asking for assistance with Agape.

“Additionally, as a single prosecutor office, I cannot devote the hundreds of hours necessary to review, prepare and prosecute a case involving multiple victims, witnesses and defendants.”

Gaither’s letter requesting the AG’s help with the Circle of Hope case was nearly identical.

The Missouri Highway Patrol began conducting a criminal investigation at Agape in late February. On March 22, Gov. Mike Parson approved the request from Gaither and directed the Attorney General’s Office to assist in the investigation.

The patrol interviewed more than 150 current and former students and many staff members at the school.

Agape Boarding School officials have not responded to repeated requests from The Star for comment on any of the stories it has published. Last fall, the school posted a lengthy letter on its website that was directed at parents in response to The Star’s Nov. 8 report on the facility that detailed some of the alleged abuse. School leaders denied the allegations of former students and defended their program and employees.

“We on staff at Agape aren’t perfect, nor are the staff of any such program — sometimes we make mistakes, but our hearts are in the right place,” the response said. “We desperately want to help these boys, and we do for most boys who come here. Most boys flourish here and go on to a great future, while a small number of other boys are just not the right fit and get bitter for being brought here.”

Six civil lawsuits have been filed this year alleging abuse and neglect at the school, the latest one on Sept. 2. Three of those suits allege that Agape staff members have physically and emotionally abused students with disabilities including autism, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. Some of the lawsuits also allege sexual abuse by fellow students, and one alleges sexual abuse by a staffer.

Agape is one of more than a dozen reform schools that operate in Missouri, where there was no state oversight because of a nearly 40-year-old law that exempts faith-based facilities. Parson in July signed into law a measure that for the first time gives the state some oversight over unlicensed boarding schools. The proposal received overwhelming support in the Legislature this past session.

The Star has been investigating the schools since last summer, with students recounting stories of physical, emotional and sexual abuse they say were inflicted on them by staff and fellow students. Reporters have interviewed dozens of former Agape students whose time at the school spans nearly three decades and three states. The men shared emotional descriptions of beatings, long days of manual labor, food and water withheld as punishment, and constant berating and mind games.

Other forms of punishment, they said, included restraining, a move where staff would slam boys to the ground then forcefully hold them down while applying pressure to various parts of their bodies, like their necks, arms and legs. Some said Bryan Clemensen, who now runs the school, became known for his “Jurassic elbow,” a tactic he would use to deliver a powerful blow to the back of the head or between the shoulders — places that don’t bruise easily.

Agape Boarding School opened in Missouri in 1996 after leaving two other states where it came under scrutiny, The Star’s investigation revealed. Former students said the owners were attracted to Missouri because of its lack of oversight and viewed the state as “The Promised Land.”

Many also said they tried to get local authorities’ attention over the years to alert them to the abuse they said was taking place at Agape. Some said they ran away to seek help from the sheriff’s department, only to be driven right back to the school.

The Star found close ties between Agape and law enforcement in Cedar County. Two sheriff’s deputies, including former student Robert Graves — son-in-law of Agape owner James Clemensen — have worked at the school. Graves also is listed in state corporation documents as a board member of Agape Baptist Church, which oversees the school. Graves’ daughter — James Clemensen’s granddaughter — works for the Sheriff’s Office as well, according to information provided to the Star through a Missouri Sunshine request.

Other part-time and full-time sheriff’s employees also have connections to Agape, The Star’s investigation revealed. That includes Agape’s dean of students Julio Sandoval, who Sheriff James McCrary said had occasionally worked shifts at the county jail. Sandoval also owns a company that parents can hire to transport their troubled teens to the school. Graves and another deputy work off-duty for that company, the sheriff said last fall.

McCrary told The Star he was aware of the connections his employees had to Agape but said that hadn’t influenced the department’s investigations. He said if a potential conflict arose, he would pass the case to another agency to follow up.

The week before the attorney general’s office became involved in the investigation, the Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at Agape after an employee called and said staff members were destroying records that would document the abuse of students, according to a warrant request obtained by The Star.

Documents showed that investigators seized two bags of current student medical records from the infirmary, four bags of current student discipline records and one bag of staff discipline records from Sandoval’s office, and staff discipline records from school director Bryan Clemensen’s office.

The search warrant records also said that the Highway Patrol investigators had initiated multiple child abuse investigations at Agape, and students told authorities that staff members were using extreme force and inflicting pain as a form of discipline.

As a result of the investigations, the records said, “over 50-60 specific acts of physical child abuse upon different students were documented.” The abuse involved staff members physically restraining students by force as a form of discipline, the records said, and that as a result, students “have suffered physical injury including bruising, nerve damage, and lacerations, requiring stitches.”