Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City identified; search for driver continues

The woman killed in a hit-and-run crash that also injured two young children was identified as 31-year-old Valeria Villa-Alvarado, Kansas City police said in a news release Sunday.

Villa-Alvarado died at the scene. Her two passengers, 4 and 10 years old, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police are still searching for the driver of the SUV that struck the victim’s car, Becchina said. A passenger who fled with the driver has been located.

The crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of East 12th Street and Bales Avenue as the driver of a Saturn SUV disregarded a stop sign and crash into an Hyundai sedan driven by Villa-Alvarado, Becchina said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV ran from the crash scene. A description of the suspected hit-and-run driver was not available.