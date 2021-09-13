Crime

Police investigate fatal stabbing at Harrisonville gas station

Kansas City police are helping to investigate a fatal stabbing that occurred early Monday at a Harrisonville gas station.

Harrisonville officers were called at about 2 a.m. to a QuikTrip at 1402 Missouri 291 highway, according to a news release from the Harrisonville Police Department.

When police arrived at the parking lot of the gas station, they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, police said. His name and age have not yet been released.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Officers are currently investigating multiple crime scenes and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” according to the news release.

The Kansas City Police Department’s metro squad is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call either the investigating detective at 816-380-8950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service