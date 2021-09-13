Man fatally struck by train Sunday night in Platte County, authorities say

A Jackson County man was struck and killed by a train late Sunday in Platte County.

Deputies were called at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday to the railroad tracks along Missouri 45 highway near Oberdiek Lane where a pedestrian had been struck by a southbound train, said Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office believes the victim was a 44-year-old man from Independence, Holland said. His name has not yet been made public.

The incident is under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

