Traffic blocked on Wornall Road as precaution amid ongoing Kansas City police standoff

Traffic is blocked off on parts of Wornall Road near the Willow Creek and Lea Manor neighborhoods in south Kansas City amid a standoff situation outside a residence involving police and a male possibly armed with a gun.

Police were called to the 9900 block of Wornall Road shortly after 7 a.m. on a domestic situation, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday. A woman outside a residence there told police she was assaulted by someone inside the home and threatened with a gun. She left and called police, Becchina said.

Wornall Road is blocked at 99th Street in both directions, Becchina said.

Two adults were believed to still be inside the residence as of Tuesday afternoon, Becchina said. Negotiators and tactical operations were called to the scene Tuesday morning. Negotiators were speaking with the two inside the home, Becchina said.

Kansas City police are still working to resolve the situation peacefully, Becchina said.