Two Kansas City residents, woman, 23, and man, 60, dead after crash on Interstate 29

File photo

Two Kansas City residents were pronounced dead Monday morning following a crash on Interstate 29.

Officers responded to the scene, at I-29 north of North Oak Trafficway, around 4:30 a.m. After an investigation, police determined that a Chevrolet Malibu had been traveling in the wrong direction, northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway, when it collided head-on with a Ford Fusion, according to a news release.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver, who was identified as a 60-year-old man, died shortly after arriving at an area hospital, police said.