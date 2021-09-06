One killed, two injured in Kansas City crash involving motorcycle, truck

A motorcycle driver was killed after colliding with a pickup truck in Midtown Kansas City early Monday, Sept. 6. Two others were injured. A Google Maps street view image from March 2019 shows the general area. Google

One person was killed and two others were injured in Kansas City early Monday morning when a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Midtown.

Officers responded to the crash that occurred before 1 a.m. on Monday, at 39th Street and Harrison Parkway.

Police said that a red Honda motorcycle was traveling west on 39th Street, at a high speed without headlights. A white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east and turning left onto Harrison Parkway.

The Chevrolet driver did not initially see the motorcycle, which crashed into the right front corner of the truck, according to the police department in a news release.

The male driver and female passenger of the Honda were both ejected off the motorcycle. Neither were wearing a helmet.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.