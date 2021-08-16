Crime

Kansas City police search for man with cognitive disability missing since Sunday

Keivin Quinn, 38, was last seen Sunday in Kansas City.
Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a 38-year-old man with a cognitive disability who has been missing since Sunday.

Keivin Quinn was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday near East 109th Street and Fremont Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

Quinn is 5-feet-9-inches and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has a limp and uses a cane for support, police said. Quinn also has medical needs that require daily attention.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Quinn might be to call 911 or the police department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.

Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
