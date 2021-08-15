Kansas City police officers hospitalized following hit-and-run crash early Sunday

Two police officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Kansas City.

At about 1:15 a.m., two officers were in a marked police vehicle driving north through the green light of the intersection at East Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue when they were stuck by a Chrysler sedan driving east through the intersection, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of the Chrysler continued down the road before abandoning the vehicle at Truman and Norton, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the initial police report.

