Leavenworth police search for driver after teenage girl critically hurt in hit-and-run

The Leavenworth Police Department is looking for a vehicle, possibly a silver Subaru Outback, that was involved in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. A 16-year-old girl was critically injured, according to police.

Leavenworth police are looking for a driver who allegedly hit a teenage girl on her bicycle — putting her in the hospital in critical condition — and then fled the scene of the accident early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 4th and Kickapoo streets around 2 a.m. and discovered a 16-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in a statement.

Investigators believe the girl, whose identity was not disclosed by police, was riding her bike north on 4th Street when a driver hit her from behind. She was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in “very critical condition,” Kitchens said.

A witness to the accident told police the driver was in a silver SUV or station wagon thought to be a Subaru Outback. Police say the car would likely have significant front-end damage.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The department is asking anyone who sees the vehicle to dial 911 or call 913-682-CLUE if its whereabouts are known.