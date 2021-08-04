Police investigating after person found shot dead in Kansas City, Kansas

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 600 block of Rowland Avenue on a reported shooting, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for Kansas City, Kansas police, said in a statement. Officers found a person dead at the scene, Chartrand said.

Information about the victim, including age, was not immediately disclosed by police.

The department is asking anyone with information about the case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.