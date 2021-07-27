Victim of double shooting at Blue Springs park now in critical condition, police say

A 22-year-old man wounded in a double shooting at Wilbur Young Park in Blue Springs was in critical condition, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.

The other victim, a 19-year-old man, had injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated at a hospital, said Jennifer Brady, public information officer for the Blue Springs Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. at the park in the 1200 block of Southeast Adams Dairy Parkway, Brady said. Arriving officers found the victims at the park and they were taken to the hospital.

A weapon was found on one of the victims at the hospital, but police did not disclose what type of weapon it was.

Originally, police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. However, the older victim was in critical condition on Tuesday, Brady said in an update.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle with two males inside was seen heading westbound on U.S. 40 highway. Police found a vehicle they think was involved in the shooting parked at the QuikTrip at Missouri 7 and U.S. 40 highways, less than two miles away. Blood was found inside the vehicle, police said.

“We do not believe this was a random shooting, and we are looking at possible person/s of interest as suspect/s,” Brady said.

Police were actively working the case and following up on multiple leads, she said.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends,” Brady said. “We do not believe there’s a risk to the community at this time.”

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.