Suspect fleeing police leads to crashes that closes I-35 in Kansas City’s Northland

A driver who allegedly assaulted police officers in Claycomo led police on a chase that ended with a series of crashes involving multiple vehicles on southbound Interstate 35 in Kansas City’s Northland, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The crashes occurred about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along southbound I-35 near Pleasant Valley. Authorities closed the highway at the start of the morning’s rush hour to investigate the crashes.

There were three separate crashes, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol. One person was injured in one of the crashes and was taken to a hospital. The extent of injuries were not immediately available.

The suspect allegedly assaulted officers in Claycomo and fled from police and deputies, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The chase ended when the suspect caused a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-35 at Pleasant Valley Road. He ran from the crash but was taken into custody by Kansas City police.

While the Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash, southbound I-35 traffic was being diverted onto Missouri 152 highway.

“If you’re headed downtown you may want to plan an alternate route,” said Sgt. Jon Bazzano, public information officer for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter.