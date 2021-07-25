15-year-old girl critically injured in ‘hill jumping’ crash in Kansas City

A young teenage girl was critically injured after the car she was riding in flipped while the driver was “hill jumping” early Sunday in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called to a single vehicle crash about 1:32 a.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of James A Reed Road, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

According to the initial crash report, the driver of a white Toyota Corolla was headed north on James A Reed Road “at a high rate of speed” when the crash happened.

The driver lost control of the car on a larger hill, Foreman said. The car drove off the road and overturned.

One of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was thrown from the car, Foreman said. The girl was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver, who is 16, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Foreman said.

A second passenger, who is 19, had minor injuries in the crash and refused medical treatment, police said.